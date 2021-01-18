Alcoa (AA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AA stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

