Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Short Interest Update

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $160.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

