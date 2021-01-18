Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.89.

Allegion stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

