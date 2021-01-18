America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATAX stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,264.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 23.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

