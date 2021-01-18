American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.36.

AEP opened at $80.47 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

