American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 136.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 97.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

