American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of AHOTF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

