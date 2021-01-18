Ampleforth Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $213.17 million and $16.47 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00516350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.11 or 0.03920295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012905 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth's total supply is 337,657,365 coins and its circulating supply is 198,199,715 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth's official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

