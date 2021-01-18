ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

AMSSY traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. AMS has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.85.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

