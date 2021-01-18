AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMSSY. Liberum Capital upgraded AMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AMSSY stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000. AMS has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

