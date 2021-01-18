Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRS. Cowen raised Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Amyris stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 3,217.8% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 703,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 867,020 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amyris by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 148,785 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.