Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.46.

ADI opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.04. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $161.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

