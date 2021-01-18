Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBWM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 94,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,187. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $467.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.