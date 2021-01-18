Analyzing Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Five Below and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Below 0 4 17 0 2.81 MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five Below currently has a consensus price target of $172.09, suggesting a potential downside of 9.34%. MINISO Group has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.86%. Given Five Below’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Below is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Below and MINISO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Below $1.85 billion 5.74 $175.06 million $2.98 63.69 MINISO Group $1.28 billion 6.81 -$37.29 million N/A N/A

Five Below has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Five Below and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Below 6.13% 14.72% 5.33% MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Five Below beats MINISO Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, collectibles, and toys covering remote control; and pool, beach, and outdoor toys, as well as games and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for cell phones, tablets, audio, and computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, locker accessories, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, decorations, gag gifts, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, seasonal-related candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events. It primarily serves tween and teen customers. The company operates approximately 1,000 stores in 38 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

