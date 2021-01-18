Analyzing Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORSX) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORSX) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orsus Xelent Technologies and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -23.70% -102.20% -30.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orsus Xelent Technologies and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $59.83 million 3.16 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -5.49

Orsus Xelent Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orsus Xelent Technologies and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orsus Xelent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $0.38, suggesting a potential downside of 96.65%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Orsus Xelent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Orsus Xelent Technologies has a beta of -5.78, suggesting that its share price is 678% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Orsus Xelent Technologies Company Profile

Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing cellular phones for retail and wholesale distribution in the People's Republic of China. It offers cell phones for global system for mobile communications and code division multiple access platforms to a range of customers and dealers, such as ordinary users, tailored operators, and specialized users from various fields of business and government. The company sells its products to provincial and national sales distributors and dealers. It has strategic partnerships with CEC Mobile Co., Ltd.; Beijing Xingwang Shidai Tech & Trading Co., Ltd.; and CECT-Chinacom Communications Co., Ltd. The company was formerly Universal Flirts Corp. and changed its name to Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. in April 2005. Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

