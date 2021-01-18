AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.01 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $683.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

