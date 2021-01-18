Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded to Reduce at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Investec raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ANFGF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

