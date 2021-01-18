Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Apache by 97.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,919,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,670. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

