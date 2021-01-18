Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities cut shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APHA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

TSE:APHA opened at C$15.82 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.87.

About Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

