Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.6% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

