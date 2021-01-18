Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $14.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

