Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L)’s (ARIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of ARIX stock opened at GBX 199.36 ($2.60) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.20. The firm has a market cap of £270.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. Arix Bioscience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Naseem Amin bought 183,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £376,980 ($492,526.78).

Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

