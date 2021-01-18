ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.75.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $527.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $546.40. The stock has a market cap of $221.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $21,908,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

