Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $13.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASPN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 181,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,971. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

