Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $545.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

