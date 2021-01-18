Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €60.00 by Morgan Stanley

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NDA. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.49 ($71.16).

Get Aurubis AG (NDA.F) alerts:

Shares of NDA opened at €65.52 ($77.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.68. Aurubis AG has a 12 month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12 month high of €69.84 ($82.16).

About Aurubis AG (NDA.F)

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.