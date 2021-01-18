Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

OTCMKTS AVACF remained flat at $$5.38 during trading on Monday. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.