AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $24.02 on Monday. AXA has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

