Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $185.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAXN. JMP Securities lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of AAXN opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -228.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $166.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $63,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,954.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,756 shares in the company, valued at $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock worth $13,682,585. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,196,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,501,000 after purchasing an additional 132,015 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 813,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after acquiring an additional 95,746 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

