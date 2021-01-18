B. Riley Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Steven Madden by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $5,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.