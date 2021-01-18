Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

Shares of LON:BAB traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 205.30 ($2.68). 6,265,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,705. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.76. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($8.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

