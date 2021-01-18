Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNMDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BNMDF remained flat at $$8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

