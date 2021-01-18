Bank of America Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) a €310.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €265.39 ($312.22).

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €287.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €269.20. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

