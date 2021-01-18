BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of BFIN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. 2,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

