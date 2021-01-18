Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 25 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 25 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 23.35.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

