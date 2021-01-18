Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €475.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €382.31 ($449.77).

