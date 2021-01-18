Barclays Downgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$53.00.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.73.

ATD.B opened at C$37.98 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.49.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

