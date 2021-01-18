Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,710. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.