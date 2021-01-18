Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) vs. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Financial Comparison

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $75.65 million 5.79 $58.19 million $0.61 14.98 Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.73 $105.10 million $1.96 28.16

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50% Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barings BDC and Moelis & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00 Moelis & Company 2 5 3 0 2.10

Barings BDC currently has a consensus price target of $8.81, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $40.89, suggesting a potential downside of 25.91%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Barings BDC pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Moelis & Company pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Barings BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Barings BDC on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

