BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.78 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and $1.78 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00049424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00128928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00066643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00255708 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,722.92 or 1.07278206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00068245 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

