Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Beach Energy stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

