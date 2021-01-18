Beacon Financial Group Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

