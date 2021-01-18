Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.56. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57.33 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £133.64 million and a P/E ratio of -209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L)’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.