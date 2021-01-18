Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of BDRFF stock remained flat at $$117.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $122.56.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

