BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 438,077 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

