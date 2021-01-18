BioAtla, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla’s (NASDAQ:BCAB) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 25th. BioAtla had issued 10,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $189,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BCAB opened at $45.38 on Monday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

In related news, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.