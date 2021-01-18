Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$8.64 on Friday. Bird Construction Inc. has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.26 million and a PE ratio of 15.71.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

