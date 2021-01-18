Bitcoin Zero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,741.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $155,502.91 and approximately $1,741.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00045656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00074041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00243719 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.27 or 1.03799248 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Token Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Zero Token Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.