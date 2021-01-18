BitTube 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,934.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.33 million and $8,934.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00439521 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.