BLOCKv Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99,790.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.45 million and $99,790.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00063823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.55 or 0.00530577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.88 or 0.04021321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012996 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016753 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

